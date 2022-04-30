Tire Cords and Fabric Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Tire cords and tire fabrics are fabrics manufactured by using superior quality yarns. These cords and fabrics have better abrasion resistance, high tensile strength, controlled deformation, etc.?

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tire Cords and Fabric in global, including the following market information:

Global Tire Cords and Fabric Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Tire Cords and Fabric Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Tire Cords and Fabric companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tire Cords and Fabric market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Steel Cord Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tire Cords and Fabric include Kolon Industries, Inc, Kordsa Global, Inc, Hyosung Corporation, SRF Ltd., Milliken & Company Inc, Firestone Fibers & Textile Company, Cordenka GmbH & Co. KG, Kordarna Plus A.S and Teijin Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Tire Cords and Fabric manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tire Cords and Fabric Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Tire Cords and Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Steel Cord

Polyester

Nylon Dipped Cord

Rayon Cord

Others

Global Tire Cords and Fabric Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Tire Cords and Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive Tire

Industrial Tire

Others

Global Tire Cords and Fabric Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Tire Cords and Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tire Cords and Fabric revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tire Cords and Fabric revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tire Cords and Fabric sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Tire Cords and Fabric sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kolon Industries, Inc

Kordsa Global, Inc

Hyosung Corporation

SRF Ltd.

Milliken & Company Inc

Firestone Fibers & Textile Company

Cordenka GmbH & Co. KG

Kordarna Plus A.S

Teijin Ltd

Tokusen U.S.A., Inc.

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Century Enka Limited

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-tire-cords-fabric-forecast-2022-2028-360

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-tire-cords-fabric-forecast-2022-2028-360