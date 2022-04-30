Tire Cords and Fabric Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Tire cords and tire fabrics are fabrics manufactured by using superior quality yarns. These cords and fabrics have better abrasion resistance, high tensile strength, controlled deformation, etc.?
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tire Cords and Fabric in global, including the following market information:
Global Tire Cords and Fabric Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Tire Cords and Fabric Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Tire Cords and Fabric companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tire Cords and Fabric market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Steel Cord Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tire Cords and Fabric include Kolon Industries, Inc, Kordsa Global, Inc, Hyosung Corporation, SRF Ltd., Milliken & Company Inc, Firestone Fibers & Textile Company, Cordenka GmbH & Co. KG, Kordarna Plus A.S and Teijin Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Tire Cords and Fabric manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tire Cords and Fabric Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Tire Cords and Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Steel Cord
Polyester
Nylon Dipped Cord
Rayon Cord
Others
Global Tire Cords and Fabric Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Tire Cords and Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive Tire
Industrial Tire
Others
Global Tire Cords and Fabric Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Tire Cords and Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Tire Cords and Fabric revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Tire Cords and Fabric revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Tire Cords and Fabric sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Tire Cords and Fabric sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kolon Industries, Inc
Kordsa Global, Inc
Hyosung Corporation
SRF Ltd.
Milliken & Company Inc
Firestone Fibers & Textile Company
Cordenka GmbH & Co. KG
Kordarna Plus A.S
Teijin Ltd
Tokusen U.S.A., Inc.
Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
Century Enka Limited