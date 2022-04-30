Fitness & Exercise Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fitness & Exercise Equipment helps in weight management, boost stamina, and remove excessive fat. Fitness equipment can be classified into cardiovascular training and weight training and are widely available in online and offline stores. The health club is the largest consumers of fitness equipment but these equipment are also gaining huge demand from the homecare sector due to the rising number of people adopting a healthy lifestyle and aspire to have a good personality.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fitness & Exercise Equipment in Global, including the following market information:
Global Fitness & Exercise Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fitness & Exercise Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Treadmill Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fitness & Exercise Equipment include iFIT Health and Fitness, Life Fitness, Technogym, Peloton, Precor, Johnson Health Tech, Nautilus, Dyaco and Impulse, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fitness & Exercise Equipment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fitness & Exercise Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fitness & Exercise Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Treadmill
Exercise Bike
Elliptical Machine
Rowing Machine
Strength Equipment
Other
Global Fitness & Exercise Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fitness & Exercise Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household Use
Commercial Use
Global Fitness & Exercise Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Fitness & Exercise Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fitness & Exercise Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fitness & Exercise Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
iFIT Health and Fitness
Life Fitness
Technogym
Peloton
Precor
Johnson Health Tech
Nautilus
Dyaco
Impulse
True Fitness
Shuhua Sports
Shanxi Orient
WaterRower
Yijian
WNQ Fitness
BH Fitness
Landice