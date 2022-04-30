Fitness & Exercise Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fitness & Exercise Equipment helps in weight management, boost stamina, and remove excessive fat. Fitness equipment can be classified into cardiovascular training and weight training and are widely available in online and offline stores. The health club is the largest consumers of fitness equipment but these equipment are also gaining huge demand from the homecare sector due to the rising number of people adopting a healthy lifestyle and aspire to have a good personality.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fitness & Exercise Equipment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Fitness & Exercise Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fitness & Exercise Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Treadmill Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fitness & Exercise Equipment include iFIT Health and Fitness, Life Fitness, Technogym, Peloton, Precor, Johnson Health Tech, Nautilus, Dyaco and Impulse, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fitness & Exercise Equipment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fitness & Exercise Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Fitness & Exercise Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Treadmill

Exercise Bike

Elliptical Machine

Rowing Machine

Strength Equipment

Other

Global Fitness & Exercise Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Fitness & Exercise Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household Use

Commercial Use

Global Fitness & Exercise Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Fitness & Exercise Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fitness & Exercise Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fitness & Exercise Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

iFIT Health and Fitness

Life Fitness

Technogym

Peloton

Precor

Johnson Health Tech

Nautilus

Dyaco

Impulse

True Fitness

Shuhua Sports

Shanxi Orient

WaterRower

Yijian

WNQ Fitness

BH Fitness

Landice

