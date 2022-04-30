Bath Bomb & Cold Pressed Soaps Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Bath bombs are hard-packed mixture of dry ingredients, which form bubbles when it is wet and cold pressed soaps are handmade soaps, which provide more flexibility to create designs within the soap. Bath bombs and cold pressed soaps are usually considered as luxury products, owing to presence of organic & vegan ingredients, essential oils, bath salts, and others in these products. Changing lifestyle and rising disposable income across the globe are major drivers for growth of the bath bomb & cold pressed soaps market.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bath Bomb & Cold Pressed Soaps in global, including the following market information:
The global key manufacturers of Bath Bomb & Cold Pressed Soaps include Village Naturals, Yumscents, Schone, Pretty Suds U.K, Essence of Earth, LUSH Ltd, Rejuvelle, Soul and Soap and Hugo Naturals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bath Bomb & Cold Pressed Soaps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Village Naturals
Yumscents
Schone
Pretty Suds U.K
Essence of Earth
LUSH Ltd
Rejuvelle
Soul and Soap
Hugo Naturals
Amor Bath Bombs
Oliver Rocket LLC