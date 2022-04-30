Eco-friendly Refrigerant Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

co-friendly Refrigerant are the refrigerants which have lower global warming potential and ozone depleting properties as compared to the synthetic refrigerants, which possess a major threat to the ozone layer.?

This report contains market size and forecasts of Eco-friendly Refrigerant in global, including the following market information:

Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Eco-friendly Refrigerant companies in 2021 (%)

The global Eco-friendly Refrigerant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hydrocarbons Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Eco-friendly Refrigerant include AGC Inc, The Linde Group, ASPEN Refrigerants, Tazzetti, Daikin Industries, Harp International, Honeywell International, SRF Limited and The Chemours Company. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Eco-friendly Refrigerant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hydrocarbons

Ammonia

Carbon dioxide

Water

Low-GWP Refrigerants

Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs)

Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household Refrigeration

Commercial Refrigeration

Industrial Refrigeration

Stationary Air Conditioning

Mobile Air Conditioning

Transportation Refrigeration

Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Eco-friendly Refrigerant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Eco-friendly Refrigerant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Eco-friendly Refrigerant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Eco-friendly Refrigerant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AGC Inc

The Linde Group

ASPEN Refrigerants

Tazzetti

Daikin Industries

Harp International

Honeywell International

SRF Limited

The Chemours Company

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-ecofriendly-refrigerant-forecast-2022-2028-537

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-ecofriendly-refrigerant-forecast-2022-2028-537