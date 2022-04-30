Eco-friendly Refrigerant Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
co-friendly Refrigerant are the refrigerants which have lower global warming potential and ozone depleting properties as compared to the synthetic refrigerants, which possess a major threat to the ozone layer.?
This report contains market size and forecasts of Eco-friendly Refrigerant in global, including the following market information:
Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Eco-friendly Refrigerant companies in 2021 (%)
The global Eco-friendly Refrigerant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hydrocarbons Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Eco-friendly Refrigerant include AGC Inc, The Linde Group, ASPEN Refrigerants, Tazzetti, Daikin Industries, Harp International, Honeywell International, SRF Limited and The Chemours Company. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Eco-friendly Refrigerant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hydrocarbons
Ammonia
Carbon dioxide
Water
Low-GWP Refrigerants
Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs)
Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household Refrigeration
Commercial Refrigeration
Industrial Refrigeration
Stationary Air Conditioning
Mobile Air Conditioning
Transportation Refrigeration
Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Eco-friendly Refrigerant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Eco-friendly Refrigerant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Eco-friendly Refrigerant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Eco-friendly Refrigerant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AGC Inc
The Linde Group
ASPEN Refrigerants
Tazzetti
Daikin Industries
Harp International
Honeywell International
SRF Limited
The Chemours Company