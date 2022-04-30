Bundling Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Bundling tape are primarily used as a packaging adhesive for sealing heavy weight boxes or materials.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bundling Tape in global, including the following market information:
Global Bundling Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bundling Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Bundling Tape companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bundling Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Sided Tapes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bundling Tape include 3M, Intertape, Tesa, Canadian, Saint-Gobain Performance, Krush Adhesive Tape, Sekisui TA, Pro Tapes & Specialties and PPM. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bundling Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bundling Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bundling Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single Sided Tapes
Double Sided Tapes
Global Bundling Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bundling Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Strapping
Insulation
Carton Sealing
Sealing
Others
Global Bundling Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bundling Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bundling Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bundling Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bundling Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Bundling Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Intertape
Tesa
Canadian
Saint-Gobain Performance
Krush Adhesive Tape
Sekisui TA
Pro Tapes & Specialties
PPM