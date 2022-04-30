Car Glove Box Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Car glove box also known as glovie or glove compartment is a section located over the front-seat passenger?s footwell, which is built into the dashboard of the vehicle. Automotive glove box is often used for various storage.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Car Glove Box in global, including the following market information:
Global Car Glove Box Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Car Glove Box Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Car Glove Box companies in 2021 (%)
The global Car Glove Box market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fixed Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Car Glove Box include Faurecia, IAC, Toyoda Gosei, Visteon Corp, Magna, Johnson Controls, Hyundai Mobis, Moriroku Technology and Tong Yang Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Car Glove Box manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Car Glove Box Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Car Glove Box Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fixed Type
Tipping Bucket Type
Global Car Glove Box Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Car Glove Box Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Global Car Glove Box Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Car Glove Box Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Car Glove Box revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Car Glove Box revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Car Glove Box sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Car Glove Box sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Faurecia
IAC
Toyoda Gosei
Visteon Corp
Magna
Johnson Controls
Hyundai Mobis
Moriroku Technology
Tong Yang Group
Yanfeng
Fucheng
Sealcoat
Srumto
Eternity
Huayi
Sanmin