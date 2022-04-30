Car Steering Wheel Lock Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Car Steering Wheel Lock in global, including the following market information:
Global Car Steering Wheel Lock Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Car Steering Wheel Lock Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Car Steering Wheel Lock companies in 2021 (%)
The global Car Steering Wheel Lock market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
T-Lock Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Car Steering Wheel Lock include Huf Group, Johnson Electric, ZF, Spark Minda, Valeo, Strattec Security, Tokai Rika and U-Shin Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Car Steering Wheel Lock manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Car Steering Wheel Lock Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Car Steering Wheel Lock Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
T-Lock
Top Hook Lock
Baseball Lock
Other
Global Car Steering Wheel Lock Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Car Steering Wheel Lock Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Global Car Steering Wheel Lock Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Car Steering Wheel Lock Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Car Steering Wheel Lock revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Car Steering Wheel Lock revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Car Steering Wheel Lock sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Car Steering Wheel Lock sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Huf Group
Johnson Electric
ZF
Spark Minda
Valeo
Strattec Security
Tokai Rika
U-Shin Ltd