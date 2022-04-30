Car Steering Wheel Lock Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Car Steering Wheel Lock in global, including the following market information:

Global Car Steering Wheel Lock Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Car Steering Wheel Lock Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Car Steering Wheel Lock companies in 2021 (%)

The global Car Steering Wheel Lock market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

T-Lock Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Car Steering Wheel Lock include Huf Group, Johnson Electric, ZF, Spark Minda, Valeo, Strattec Security, Tokai Rika and U-Shin Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Car Steering Wheel Lock manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Car Steering Wheel Lock Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Car Steering Wheel Lock Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

T-Lock

Top Hook Lock

Baseball Lock

Other

Global Car Steering Wheel Lock Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Car Steering Wheel Lock Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Car Steering Wheel Lock Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Car Steering Wheel Lock Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Car Steering Wheel Lock revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Car Steering Wheel Lock revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Car Steering Wheel Lock sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Car Steering Wheel Lock sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Huf Group

Johnson Electric

ZF

Spark Minda

Valeo

Strattec Security

Tokai Rika

U-Shin Ltd

