Car Roof Rails Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Car roof rails are mounted on top of the vehicle which used to carry bulk cargo, sporting gears such as bicycles and skis and other oversized items on the roof of the vehicles. Roof mounts are fixed on these rails with the help of the mounting points.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Car Roof Rails in global, including the following market information:
Global Car Roof Rails Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Car Roof Rails Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Car Roof Rails companies in 2021 (%)
The global Car Roof Rails market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aluminum Alloy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Car Roof Rails include VDL Hapro, Thule Group, BOSAL, Magna International, Rhino-Rack, MINTH Group, JAC Products, Cruzber and Yakima Products and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Car Roof Rails manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Car Roof Rails Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Car Roof Rails Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Aluminum Alloy
Composite Plastic
Global Car Roof Rails Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Car Roof Rails Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
OEM
Aftermarket
Global Car Roof Rails Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Car Roof Rails Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Car Roof Rails revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Car Roof Rails revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Car Roof Rails sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Car Roof Rails sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
VDL Hapro
Thule Group
BOSAL
Magna International
Rhino-Rack
MINTH Group
JAC Products
Cruzber
Yakima Products
Atera GmbH