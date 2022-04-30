Vehicle Buffers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Vehicle buffers are cleaning and washing equipment can be used as cord or cordless. The color and luster of any vehicles tend to fade after some time therefore with the help of a good wax, the polish can renew vehicles and make it look brand new. Thus, automotive buffers play a vital role in the cleaning and maintenance of any type of vehicle
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vehicle Buffers in global, including the following market information:
Global Vehicle Buffers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Vehicle Buffers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Vehicle Buffers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vehicle Buffers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electrical Buffers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vehicle Buffers include Milwaukee Tool, Makita, Festool, Stanley Black & Decker, Chervon, Bosch, Hitach Koki, SHANGHAI KEN TOOLS and Meguiar’s, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vehicle Buffers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vehicle Buffers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicle Buffers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electrical Buffers
Pneumatic Buffers
Global Vehicle Buffers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicle Buffers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive Repair Shop
Automotive Care Shop
Others
Global Vehicle Buffers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicle Buffers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vehicle Buffers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vehicle Buffers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Vehicle Buffers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Vehicle Buffers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Milwaukee Tool
Makita
Festool
Stanley Black & Decker
Chervon
Bosch
Hitach Koki
SHANGHAI KEN TOOLS
Meguiar’s
Griot’s Garage
NOBLE