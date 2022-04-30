Vehicle Glazing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Vehicle glazing systems help simplify the vehicle assembly process. The materials used for automotive glazing require excellent transparency, toughness, and need to be lightweight. If glass is utilized as an automotive glazing material, then in case of an accident the pieces and fragments of the glass should not get thrown over the people travelling in the car and injure them. The materials used in vehicles for glazing purpose have witnessed significant changes from the conventional glass used a few years back to different types of plastics and plastic blends being employed recently.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vehicle Glazing in global, including the following market information:
Global Vehicle Glazing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Vehicle Glazing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Vehicle Glazing companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vehicle Glazing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Laminated Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vehicle Glazing include Nippon Sheet Glass Company Limited, Chimei Corporation, Saint Gobain S.A., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., Webasto SE, Covestro AG, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) and Teijin Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vehicle Glazing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vehicle Glazing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicle Glazing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Laminated Glass
Tempered Glass
Polycarbonate
Global Vehicle Glazing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicle Glazing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Front Windshield
Sidelites
Rear Windshield
Sunroof
Global Vehicle Glazing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicle Glazing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vehicle Glazing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vehicle Glazing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Vehicle Glazing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Vehicle Glazing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nippon Sheet Glass Company Limited
Chimei Corporation
Saint Gobain S.A.
Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.
Webasto SE
Covestro AG
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)
Teijin Limited