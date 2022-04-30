Car Oxygen Sensor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Car oxygen sensor is a device which measure the proportion of oxygen in the exhaust gas, can be found as lambda sensor in the global market. Total life of exhaust system significantly depends on the oxygen sensor, because of improper burning of fuel which can damage the internal components of exhaust system as well as impact the overall performance of the vehicles.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Car Oxygen Sensor in global, including the following market information:
Global Car Oxygen Sensor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Car Oxygen Sensor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Car Oxygen Sensor companies in 2021 (%)
The global Car Oxygen Sensor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Titanium Oxide Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Car Oxygen Sensor include NGK, Bosch, DENSO, Delphi, Kefico, UAES, VOLKSE, Pucheng Sensors and Airblue, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Car Oxygen Sensor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Car Oxygen Sensor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Car Oxygen Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Titanium Oxide Type
Zirconia Type
Global Car Oxygen Sensor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Car Oxygen Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Global Car Oxygen Sensor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Car Oxygen Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Car Oxygen Sensor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Car Oxygen Sensor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Car Oxygen Sensor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Car Oxygen Sensor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
NGK
Bosch
DENSO
Delphi
Kefico
UAES
VOLKSE
Pucheng Sensors
Airblue
Trans
PAILE
ACHR