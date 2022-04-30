Car Exhaust Headers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Car exhaust heads are part of the engine’s performance and are used to improve the exhaust volume from the cylinder to the tailpipe or catalytic converter. Automotive exhaust manifolds are usually a series of pipes that are connected to each end of the exhaust and then concentrated to connect to a pipe called a collector.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Car Exhaust Headers in global, including the following market information:
Global Car Exhaust Headers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Car Exhaust Headers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Car Exhaust Headers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Car Exhaust Headers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Stainless Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Car Exhaust Headers include Holley Performance Products, aFe Power, CORSA Performance, BBK Performance parts, Doug Thorley Header, Borla Performance Industries, Schoenfeld Headers, Speedtech Performance USA and PaceSetter Manufacturing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Car Exhaust Headers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Car Exhaust Headers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Car Exhaust Headers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Stainless Steel
Carbon Steel
Others
Global Car Exhaust Headers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Car Exhaust Headers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Global Car Exhaust Headers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Car Exhaust Headers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Car Exhaust Headers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Car Exhaust Headers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Car Exhaust Headers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Car Exhaust Headers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Holley Performance Products
aFe Power
CORSA Performance
BBK Performance parts
Doug Thorley Header
Borla Performance Industries
Schoenfeld Headers
Speedtech Performance USA
PaceSetter Manufacturing
Kooks Headers
PerTronix
Racing Power Company
Drake Automotive Group