Vehicle Powertrain Sensor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Vehicle powertrain sensors are the device that detect or measure a property, such as pressure, temperature, speed, proximity, etc., and respond with feedback.
Vehicle powertrain sensors find a wide range of applications in the powertrain of the vehicle such as clutch position, gear position, and air temperature, among others.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vehicle Powertrain Sensor in global, including the following market information:
Global Vehicle Powertrain Sensor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Vehicle Powertrain Sensor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Vehicle Powertrain Sensor companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vehicle Powertrain Sensor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pressure Sensor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vehicle Powertrain Sensor include Bosch, TE Connectivity, PCB Piezotronics, TI, Continental, CTS Corporation, Denso, BorgWarner and Flexpoint Sensor Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vehicle Powertrain Sensor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vehicle Powertrain Sensor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicle Powertrain Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pressure Sensor
Temperature Sensor
Speed Sensor
Position Sensor
Global Vehicle Powertrain Sensor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicle Powertrain Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Global Vehicle Powertrain Sensor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicle Powertrain Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vehicle Powertrain Sensor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vehicle Powertrain Sensor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Vehicle Powertrain Sensor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Vehicle Powertrain Sensor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bosch
TE Connectivity
PCB Piezotronics
TI
Continental
CTS Corporation
Denso
BorgWarner
Flexpoint Sensor Systems
Freescale Semiconductors
Hella
Infineon
Kionix
Mando
Melexis
Micronas
Panasonic
Tung Thih Electronic
Littelfuse