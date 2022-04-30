Vehicle Powertrain Sensor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Vehicle powertrain sensors are the device that detect or measure a property, such as pressure, temperature, speed, proximity, etc., and respond with feedback.

Vehicle powertrain sensors find a wide range of applications in the powertrain of the vehicle such as clutch position, gear position, and air temperature, among others.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vehicle Powertrain Sensor in global, including the following market information:

Global Vehicle Powertrain Sensor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Vehicle Powertrain Sensor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Vehicle Powertrain Sensor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vehicle Powertrain Sensor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pressure Sensor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vehicle Powertrain Sensor include Bosch, TE Connectivity, PCB Piezotronics, TI, Continental, CTS Corporation, Denso, BorgWarner and Flexpoint Sensor Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vehicle Powertrain Sensor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vehicle Powertrain Sensor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vehicle Powertrain Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pressure Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Speed Sensor

Position Sensor

Global Vehicle Powertrain Sensor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vehicle Powertrain Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Vehicle Powertrain Sensor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vehicle Powertrain Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vehicle Powertrain Sensor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vehicle Powertrain Sensor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vehicle Powertrain Sensor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Vehicle Powertrain Sensor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bosch

TE Connectivity

PCB Piezotronics

TI

Continental

CTS Corporation

Denso

BorgWarner

Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Freescale Semiconductors

Hella

Infineon

Kionix

Mando

Melexis

Micronas

Panasonic

Tung Thih Electronic

Littelfuse

