Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) in global, including the following market information:

Global Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Small Tow Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) include Evertech Envisafe Ecology, Taiwan Carbon Technology, Sutong Carbon Fiber, Jiangsu Tongkang, Anhui Jialiqi, Kejing Carbon Fiber, Nantong Beierge, Nantong Yongtong and Xintong ACF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Small Tow

Big Tow

Global Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Solvent Recovery

Air Purification

Water Treatment

Catalyst Carrier

Others

Global Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Evertech Envisafe Ecology

Taiwan Carbon Technology

Sutong Carbon Fiber

Jiangsu Tongkang

Anhui Jialiqi

Kejing Carbon Fiber

Nantong Beierge

Nantong Yongtong

Xintong ACF

Nature Technology

Hailan Filtration Tech

Sinocarb Carbon Fibers

Nantong Jinheng

Zichuan Carbon Fiber

