Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) in global, including the following market information:
Global Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Small Tow Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) include Evertech Envisafe Ecology, Taiwan Carbon Technology, Sutong Carbon Fiber, Jiangsu Tongkang, Anhui Jialiqi, Kejing Carbon Fiber, Nantong Beierge, Nantong Yongtong and Xintong ACF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Small Tow
Big Tow
Global Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Solvent Recovery
Air Purification
Water Treatment
Catalyst Carrier
Others
Global Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Evertech Envisafe Ecology
Taiwan Carbon Technology
Sutong Carbon Fiber
Jiangsu Tongkang
Anhui Jialiqi
Kejing Carbon Fiber
Nantong Beierge
Nantong Yongtong
Xintong ACF
Nature Technology
Hailan Filtration Tech
Sinocarb Carbon Fibers
Nantong Jinheng
Zichuan Carbon Fiber