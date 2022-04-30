High Purity Aluminium Sulphate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Purity Aluminium Sulphate in global, including the following market information:

Global High Purity Aluminium Sulphate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High Purity Aluminium Sulphate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five High Purity Aluminium Sulphate companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Purity Aluminium Sulphate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Battery Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Purity Aluminium Sulphate include Chemtrade, GEO, Nippon Light Metal, C&S Chemical, North AmericaLCO, Feralco, Drury, PQ Corporation and Affinity Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High Purity Aluminium Sulphate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Purity Aluminium Sulphate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High Purity Aluminium Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Battery Grade

Electronic Grade

Global High Purity Aluminium Sulphate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High Purity Aluminium Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Lithium Battery

Electronic Chemicals

Electroplating Materials

Analysis Reagent

Global High Purity Aluminium Sulphate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High Purity Aluminium Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Purity Aluminium Sulphate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Purity Aluminium Sulphate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Purity Aluminium Sulphate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies High Purity Aluminium Sulphate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chemtrade

GEO

Nippon Light Metal

C&S Chemical

North AmericaLCO

Feralco

Drury

PQ Corporation

Affinity Chemical

Southern Ionics

Thatcher Group

GAC Chemical

Holland Company

Kemira

Nankai

IAI

Jianheng Industrial

Dazhong

Zibo Landing Chemical

Zibo Boshan Win-Win Chemicals

