Transition Alumina Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Transition Alumina in global, including the following market information:
Global Transition Alumina Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Transition Alumina Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Transition Alumina companies in 2021 (%)
The global Transition Alumina market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
?-alumina Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Transition Alumina include Almatis, Alteo, Chalco, Sumitomo Chemical, Hindalco, Showa Denko, Nippon Light Metal and Sdsrhb, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Transition Alumina manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Transition Alumina Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Transition Alumina Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
?-alumina
?-alumina
?-alumina
Other
Global Transition Alumina Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Transition Alumina Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Abrasives
Friction Materials
Catalyst
Functional Fillers
Global Transition Alumina Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Transition Alumina Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Transition Alumina revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Transition Alumina revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Transition Alumina sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Transition Alumina sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Almatis
Alteo
Chalco
Sumitomo Chemical
Hindalco
Showa Denko
Nippon Light Metal
Sdsrhb