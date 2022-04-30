Achiote Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Achiote in global, including the following market information:

Global Achiote Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Achiote Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Achiote companies in 2021 (%)

The global Achiote market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Oil-Soluble Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Achiote include DDW, Hansen, FMC BioPolymer, ADM, Kalsec, Vinayak Ingredients, Aarkay Food Products, AICA Color and BioconColors, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Achiote manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Achiote Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Achiote Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Oil-Soluble

Water-Soluble

Emulsified

Global Achiote Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Achiote Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Natural Fabric

Cosmetic

Others

Global Achiote Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Achiote Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Achiote revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Achiote revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Achiote sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Achiote sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DDW

Hansen

FMC BioPolymer

ADM

Kalsec

Vinayak Ingredients

Aarkay Food Products

AICA Color

BioconColors

Zhongda Biological

Imbarex

