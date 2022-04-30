Metal 3D Printing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal 3D Printing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Metal 3D Printing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Metal 3D Printing market was valued at 1771 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9248.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 26.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Selective Laser Melting (SLM) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Metal 3D Printing include EOS GmbH, GE Additive, SLM Solutions, 3D Systems, Trumpf, Renishaw, DMG Mori, Sisma and Xact Metal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Metal 3D Printing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Metal 3D Printing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Metal 3D Printing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Selective Laser Melting (SLM)
Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)
Other
Global Metal 3D Printing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Metal 3D Printing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Aerospace
Healthcare and Dental
Academic Institutions
Others
Global Metal 3D Printing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Metal 3D Printing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Metal 3D Printing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Metal 3D Printing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
EOS GmbH
GE Additive
SLM Solutions
3D Systems
Trumpf
Renishaw
DMG Mori
Sisma
Xact Metal
BeAM Machines
Wuhan Huake 3D
Farsoon Technologies
Bright Laser Technologies