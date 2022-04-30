Metal 3D Printing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal 3D Printing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Metal 3D Printing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metal 3D Printing market was valued at 1771 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9248.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 26.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Selective Laser Melting (SLM) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metal 3D Printing include EOS GmbH, GE Additive, SLM Solutions, 3D Systems, Trumpf, Renishaw, DMG Mori, Sisma and Xact Metal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Metal 3D Printing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metal 3D Printing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Metal 3D Printing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

Other

Global Metal 3D Printing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Metal 3D Printing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Aerospace

Healthcare and Dental

Academic Institutions

Others

Global Metal 3D Printing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Metal 3D Printing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metal 3D Printing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metal 3D Printing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

EOS GmbH

GE Additive

SLM Solutions

3D Systems

Trumpf

Renishaw

DMG Mori

Sisma

Xact Metal

BeAM Machines

Wuhan Huake 3D

Farsoon Technologies

Bright Laser Technologies

