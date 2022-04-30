Energy Functional Drinks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Energy Functional Drinks in global, including the following market information:
Global Energy Functional Drinks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Energy Functional Drinks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Energy Functional Drinks companies in 2021 (%)
The global Energy Functional Drinks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
General Packaging Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Energy Functional Drinks include Red Bull, Monster, Rockstar, Pepsico, Big Red, Arizona, National Beverage, Dr Pepper Snapple Group and Living Essentials Marketing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Energy Functional Drinks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Energy Functional Drinks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Energy Functional Drinks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
General Packaging
Energy Shots
Global Energy Functional Drinks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Energy Functional Drinks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Offline
Online
Global Energy Functional Drinks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Energy Functional Drinks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Energy Functional Drinks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Energy Functional Drinks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Energy Functional Drinks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Energy Functional Drinks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Red Bull
Monster
Rockstar
Pepsico
Big Red
Arizona
National Beverage
Dr Pepper Snapple Group
Living Essentials Marketing
Vital Pharmaceuticals
Bang Energy