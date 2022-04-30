Aramid Paper Honeycomb Core Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aramid Paper Honeycomb Core in global, including the following market information:
Global Aramid Paper Honeycomb Core Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aramid Paper Honeycomb Core Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Aramid Paper Honeycomb Core companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aramid Paper Honeycomb Core market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Meta-aramid Paper Honeycomb Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aramid Paper Honeycomb Core include Schutz GmbH, Rock West Composites, ACP Composites, Plascore, Hexcel, Argosy International, I.Ma.Tec, The Gill Corporation and DuPont, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aramid Paper Honeycomb Core manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aramid Paper Honeycomb Core Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Aramid Paper Honeycomb Core Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Meta-aramid Paper Honeycomb
Para-aramid Paper Honeycomb
Global Aramid Paper Honeycomb Core Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Aramid Paper Honeycomb Core Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aviation and Aerospace
Trains, Cars and Yachts
Building Materials
Sports Material
Other
Global Aramid Paper Honeycomb Core Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Aramid Paper Honeycomb Core Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aramid Paper Honeycomb Core revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aramid Paper Honeycomb Core revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aramid Paper Honeycomb Core sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Aramid Paper Honeycomb Core sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Schutz GmbH
Rock West Composites
ACP Composites
Plascore
Hexcel
Argosy International
I.Ma.Tec
The Gill Corporation
DuPont
Euro-Composites
Aramicore
Qingdao Regal