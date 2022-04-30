Chicory Root Flour Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chicory Root Flour in global, including the following market information:

Global Chicory Root Flour Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Chicory Root Flour Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Chicory Root Flour companies in 2021 (%)

The global Chicory Root Flour market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Common Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chicory Root Flour include Beneo, Cosucra, Leroux and Sensus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Chicory Root Flour manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Chicory Root Flour Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chicory Root Flour Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Common Type

Organic Type

Global Chicory Root Flour Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chicory Root Flour Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage

Healthcare Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Chicory Root Flour Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chicory Root Flour Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chicory Root Flour revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chicory Root Flour revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Chicory Root Flour sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Chicory Root Flour sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Beneo

Cosucra

Leroux

Sensus

