Chicory Root Flour Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Chicory Root Flour in global, including the following market information:
Global Chicory Root Flour Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Chicory Root Flour Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Chicory Root Flour companies in 2021 (%)
The global Chicory Root Flour market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Common Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Chicory Root Flour include Beneo, Cosucra, Leroux and Sensus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Chicory Root Flour manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Chicory Root Flour Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Chicory Root Flour Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Common Type
Organic Type
Global Chicory Root Flour Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Chicory Root Flour Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverage
Healthcare Supplements
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Global Chicory Root Flour Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Chicory Root Flour Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Chicory Root Flour revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Chicory Root Flour revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Chicory Root Flour sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Chicory Root Flour sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Beneo
Cosucra
Leroux
Sensus