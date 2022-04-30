Kubernetes and Container Security Solution Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Kubernetes and Container Security Solution in Global, including the following market information:
Global Kubernetes and Container Security Solution Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Kubernetes and Container Security Solution market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Managed Kubernetes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Kubernetes and Container Security Solution include Google, Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, IBM, Oracle, VMware, Atos (Apprenda), Cisco Systems and Kublr, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Kubernetes and Container Security Solution companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Kubernetes and Container Security Solution Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Kubernetes and Container Security Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Managed Kubernetes
Enterprise Kubernetes Platforms
Kubernetes Tools
Vanilla Kubernetes
Global Kubernetes and Container Security Solution Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Kubernetes and Container Security Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
IT
Telecom
Service Company
Others
Global Kubernetes and Container Security Solution Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Kubernetes and Container Security Solution Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Kubernetes and Container Security Solution revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Kubernetes and Container Security Solution revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Google
Amazon AWS
Microsoft Azure
IBM
Oracle
VMware
Atos (Apprenda)
Cisco Systems
Kublr
SUSE (Rancher)
NetApp
1&1 IONOS Cloud
Nutanix
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Huawei Technologies