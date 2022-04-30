Managed Kubernetes Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Managed Kubernetes Service in Global, including the following market information:
Global Managed Kubernetes Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Managed Kubernetes Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fully Managed Kubernetes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Managed Kubernetes Service include Google, Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, IBM, Oracle, VMware, Atos (Apprenda), Cisco Systems and Kublr, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Managed Kubernetes Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Managed Kubernetes Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Managed Kubernetes Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fully Managed Kubernetes
Enterprise Kubernetes Platforms
Global Managed Kubernetes Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Managed Kubernetes Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
IT
Telecom
Service Company
Others
Global Managed Kubernetes Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Managed Kubernetes Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Managed Kubernetes Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Managed Kubernetes Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Google
Amazon AWS
Microsoft Azure
IBM
Oracle
VMware
Atos (Apprenda)
Cisco Systems
Kublr
SUSE (Rancher)
NetApp
1&1 IONOS Cloud
Nutanix
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Huawei Technologies