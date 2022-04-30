Sports Performance Analytics Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sports Performance Analytics Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Sports Performance Analytics Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sports Performance Analytics Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sports Performance Analytics Software include Hudl Sportscode, Dartfish, Catapult Vision, Coach Logic, ICEBERG, Kinovea, LongoMatch, MatchTracker and Nacsport, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sports Performance Analytics Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sports Performance Analytics Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Sports Performance Analytics Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

On-premises

Global Sports Performance Analytics Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Sports Performance Analytics Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coaches

Other Users

Global Sports Performance Analytics Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Sports Performance Analytics Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sports Performance Analytics Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sports Performance Analytics Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hudl Sportscode

Dartfish

Catapult Vision

Coach Logic

ICEBERG

Kinovea

LongoMatch

MatchTracker

Nacsport

Performa Sports

ProVision

Quintic

ShotTracker

Spiideo Perform

VidSwap

