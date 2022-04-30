Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Software market was valued at 1312.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5391.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Software include Alert Logic, Arctic Wolf, Blackpoint Cyber, eSentire, Sophos, Secureworks, ConnectProtect, LMNTRIX and Armor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

On-premises

Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alert Logic

Arctic Wolf

Blackpoint Cyber

eSentire

Sophos

Secureworks

ConnectProtect

LMNTRIX

Armor

Defendify

Blumira

Rapid7

Red Canary

ActZero

Covalence

