Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Software market was valued at 1312.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5391.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Software include Alert Logic, Arctic Wolf, Blackpoint Cyber, eSentire, Sophos, Secureworks, ConnectProtect, LMNTRIX and Armor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
On-premises
Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alert Logic
Arctic Wolf
Blackpoint Cyber
eSentire
Sophos
Secureworks
ConnectProtect
LMNTRIX
Armor
Defendify
Blumira
Rapid7
Red Canary
ActZero
Covalence