Cloud Edge Security Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloud Edge Security Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cloud Edge Security Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cloud Edge Security Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
SD-WAN Technology Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cloud Edge Security Software include Cisco Umbrella, Twingate, Perimeter 81, Zscaler, Harmony Connect, Netskope, Akamai, Axis Security and Barracuda, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cloud Edge Security Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cloud Edge Security Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cloud Edge Security Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
SD-WAN Technology
Other Technology
Global Cloud Edge Security Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cloud Edge Security Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Cloud Edge Security Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cloud Edge Security Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cloud Edge Security Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cloud Edge Security Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cisco Umbrella
Twingate
Perimeter 81
Zscaler
Harmony Connect
Netskope
Akamai
Axis Security
Barracuda
Cato Cloud
CipherCloud
Citrix
Essent
F5 Volterra
Forcepoint
FortiSASE
Grip Security