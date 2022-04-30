Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
SD-WAN Technology Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Software include Threat Stack, Lacework, Fugue, Trend Micro, Turbot, CloudCheckr, Ermetic, BMC and C3M Cloud Control, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
SD-WAN Technology
Other Technology
Global Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Threat Stack
Lacework
Fugue
Trend Micro
Turbot
CloudCheckr
Ermetic
BMC
C3M Cloud Control
Sophos Cloud Optix
Aqua
Caveonix
Cavirin
Cisco (Stealthwatch Cloud)
CloudAware
CloudPassage
DivvyCloud