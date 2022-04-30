Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Solutions in Global, including the following market information:

Global Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Solutions include CrowdStrike, Sophos Intercept X, SentinelOne, Trend Micro, Rapid7, Bitdefender, Palo Alto Networks, LogRhythm and VMware Carbon Black, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Machine Learning (ML)

Global Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CrowdStrike

Sophos Intercept X

SentinelOne

Trend Micro

Rapid7

Bitdefender

Palo Alto Networks

LogRhythm

VMware Carbon Black

Netsurion EventTracker

Armor Anywhere

Cybereason

BlackBerry Optics

Cynet 360

Elastic Security

