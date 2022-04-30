Service Mesh Tools Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Service Mesh Tools Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Service Mesh Tools Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Service Mesh Tools Software market was valued at 222.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1078.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Kubernetes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Service Mesh Tools Software include HashiCorp Consul, Istio, AWS App Mesh, envoy, linkerd, Alcide, Aspen Mesh, F5 and Google, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Service Mesh Tools Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Service Mesh Tools Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Service Mesh Tools Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Kubernetes

DevOps

Global Service Mesh Tools Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Service Mesh Tools Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Service Mesh Tools Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Service Mesh Tools Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Service Mesh Tools Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Service Mesh Tools Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

HashiCorp Consul

Istio

AWS App Mesh

envoy

linkerd

Alcide

Aspen Mesh

F5

Google

Grey Matter

Kiali

Kuma

Network Service Mesh

Traefik Mesh

