Key Value Databases Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Key Value Databases in Global, including the following market information:

Global Key Value Databases Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Key Value Databases market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Key Value Databases include AWS, Accumulo, Aerospike, ArangoDB, Azure, BoltDB, Cassandra, Couchbase and DataStax, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Key Value Databases companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Key Value Databases Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Key Value Databases Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Global Key Value Databases Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Key Value Databases Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Key Value Databases Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Key Value Databases Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Key Value Databases revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Key Value Databases revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AWS

Accumulo

Aerospike

ArangoDB

Azure

BoltDB

Cassandra

Couchbase

DataStax

GigaSpaces

Hbase

InterSystems

Memcached

Oracle

OrientDB

Pivotal Gemfire

Redis

RocksDB

