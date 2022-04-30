Asset Tokenization Platforms Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Asset Tokenization Platforms in Global, including the following market information:
Global Asset Tokenization Platforms Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Asset Tokenization Platforms market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Asset Tokenization Platforms include ABT Capital Markets, CloudFabrix Software Inc., Cocoricos, ?redits, Divistock, Harbor Platform, Konkrete Distributed Registries, Consensys and Neufund, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Asset Tokenization Platforms companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Asset Tokenization Platforms Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Asset Tokenization Platforms Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-based
On-premises
Global Asset Tokenization Platforms Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Asset Tokenization Platforms Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Asset Tokenization Platforms Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Asset Tokenization Platforms Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Asset Tokenization Platforms revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Asset Tokenization Platforms revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABT Capital Markets
CloudFabrix Software Inc.
Cocoricos
?redits
Divistock
Harbor Platform
Konkrete Distributed Registries
Consensys
Neufund
OmegaX
Omni
Onchain
Openfinance
Polymath
BrickBlock
Securitize
SETL
Symbiont
Templum
Proof Suite
OpenLaw
TokenSoft
TrustToken
Tzero Group
Utocat
Zen Protocol