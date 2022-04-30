Archive Storage Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Archive Storage Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Archive Storage Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Archive Storage Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Archive Storage Software include AWS, DefendX, NetApp, Azure, Qumulo Core, IBM, Oracle, Zoolz and Metalogix, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Archive Storage Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Archive Storage Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Archive Storage Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Global Archive Storage Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Archive Storage Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Archive Storage Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Archive Storage Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Archive Storage Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Archive Storage Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AWS

DefendX

NetApp

Azure

Qumulo Core

IBM

Oracle

Zoolz

Metalogix

Broadcom

Collabware

Disk Archive

Redstor

Scaleway

Unitrends

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-archive-storage-software-forecast-2022-2028-237

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-archive-storage-software-forecast-2022-2028-237