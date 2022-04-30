PEO Providers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of PEO Providers in Global, including the following market information:

Global PEO Providers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global PEO Providers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PEO Providers include ADP TotalSource, Rippling, Justworks, TriNet, Paychex Flex, Paychex (Oasis), Genesis HR, HROne and Insperity, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PEO Providers companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PEO Providers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global PEO Providers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Global PEO Providers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global PEO Providers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global PEO Providers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global PEO Providers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PEO Providers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PEO Providers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ADP TotalSource

Rippling

Justworks

TriNet

Paychex Flex

Paychex (Oasis)

Genesis HR

HROne

Insperity

Fourth

Questco

Ampian HR

CertiPay HR

CognosHR PEO

ExtensisHR

FoxHire

ScalePEO

