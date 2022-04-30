Skills Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Skills Management Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Skills Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Skills Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Skills Management Software include Pluralsight, Kahuna, AG5, Gloat, CompetencyCore, TalentQuest, iCombine, Retain and Skillnet, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Skills Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Skills Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Skills Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-based
On-premises
Global Skills Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Skills Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Skills Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Skills Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Skills Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Skills Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Pluralsight
Kahuna
AG5
Gloat
CompetencyCore
TalentQuest
iCombine
Retain
Skillnet
Softworks
TalentGuard
Centranum
EmployPlan
CABEM Technologies
MuchSkills
PickYourSkills
SkillStation
SkillsTX
Sympa
viSkills
Visual Workforce
WebMentor Skills