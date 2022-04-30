Programmatic Job Advertising Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Programmatic Job Advertising Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Programmatic Job Advertising Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Programmatic Job Advertising Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Programmatic Job Advertising Software include Appcast, pandoIQ, SmartJobs, ClickIQ, DirectlyApply, IGB Job Posting, JobAdX, Joveo and OnRecruit, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Programmatic Job Advertising Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Programmatic Job Advertising Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Programmatic Job Advertising Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Global Programmatic Job Advertising Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Programmatic Job Advertising Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Programmatic Job Advertising Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Programmatic Job Advertising Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Programmatic Job Advertising Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Programmatic Job Advertising Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Appcast

pandoIQ

SmartJobs

ClickIQ

DirectlyApply

IGB Job Posting

JobAdX

Joveo

OnRecruit

Radancy

SmartDreamers

SmashFlyX

Talent Nexus

Talroo

VONQ

Wonderkind

