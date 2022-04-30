Digital Rights Management (DRM) Tools Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Rights Management (DRM) Tools in Global, including the following market information:
Global Digital Rights Management (DRM) Tools Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Digital Rights Management (DRM) Tools market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Video/Media Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Digital Rights Management (DRM) Tools include Microsoft, Google, Apple, Adobe Systems, Dell EMC, Oracle, Sony, Symantec and LockLizard, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Digital Rights Management (DRM) Tools companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Digital Rights Management (DRM) Tools Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Digital Rights Management (DRM) Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Video/Media
Software/APPs
Document/PDF/e-book
TV/OTT
Others
Global Digital Rights Management (DRM) Tools Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Digital Rights Management (DRM) Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
PC
Mobile
TV
Others
Global Digital Rights Management (DRM) Tools Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Digital Rights Management (DRM) Tools Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Digital Rights Management (DRM) Tools revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Digital Rights Management (DRM) Tools revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Microsoft
Google
Apple
Adobe Systems
Dell EMC
Oracle
Sony
Symantec
LockLizard
Amazon
Intertrust Technologies
Intel
Seclore
Bynder
Inka
NextLabs
Digify
Founder Tech
Haihaisoft
Sumavison