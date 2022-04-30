Paid Search Intelligence Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Paid Search Intelligence Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Paid Search Intelligence Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Paid Search Intelligence Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Paid Search Intelligence Software include Semrush, SpyFu, Similarweb, Adthena, iSpionage, BrandVerity, The Search Monitor and GrowByData, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Paid Search Intelligence Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Paid Search Intelligence Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Paid Search Intelligence Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Global Paid Search Intelligence Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Paid Search Intelligence Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Paid Search Intelligence Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Paid Search Intelligence Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Paid Search Intelligence Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Paid Search Intelligence Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Semrush

SpyFu

Similarweb

Adthena

iSpionage

BrandVerity

The Search Monitor

GrowByData

