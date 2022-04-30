Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Software include Dynatrace, Nexthink, SysTrack, Centreon, Catchpoint, Aternity, ControlUp, Workspace ONE and DRYiCE AEX and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-based
On-premises
Global Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dynatrace
Nexthink
SysTrack
Centreon
Catchpoint
Aternity
ControlUp
Workspace ONE
DRYiCE AEX
Skael Bot