Tool Enzyme Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Tool enzyme?has specificity of sequence recognition ability and high activity of biocatalytic activity.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tool Enzyme in Global, including the following market information:
Global Tool Enzyme Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tool Enzyme market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
DNA Restriction Endonuclease Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tool Enzyme include New England Biolabs, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Promega Corporation, Takara Bio, Illumina, Agilent Technologies, Qiagen, Jena Biosciences and Sino Biological and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Tool Enzyme companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tool Enzyme Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Tool Enzyme Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
DNA Restriction Endonuclease
Ligase
Polymerase
Nuclease
Modification Enzyme
Global Tool Enzyme Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Tool Enzyme Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing
Protein and Small Molecule Detection
Other
Global Tool Enzyme Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Tool Enzyme Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Tool Enzyme revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Tool Enzyme revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
New England Biolabs
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Promega Corporation
Takara Bio
Illumina
Agilent Technologies
Qiagen
Jena Biosciences
Sino Biological
GeneCopoeia