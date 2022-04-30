DNA Restriction Endonuclease Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Restriction Endonuclease is an enzyme that cuts DNA at or near specific recognition nucleotide sequences known as restriction sites. They are the enzymes that are found in the bacteria and are harvested from them for their use in research and commercial aspects. Restriction enzymes are commonly classified into four types, which differ in their structure and whether they cut their DNA substrate at their recognition site, or if the recognition and cleavage sites are separate from one another.
This report contains market size and forecasts of DNA Restriction Endonuclease in Global, including the following market information:
Global DNA Restriction Endonuclease Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global DNA Restriction Endonuclease market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Type I Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of DNA Restriction Endonuclease include New England Biolabs, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Promega Corporation, Takara Bio, Illumina, Agilent Technologies, Qiagen, Jena Biosciences and Sino Biological and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the DNA Restriction Endonuclease companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global DNA Restriction Endonuclease Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global DNA Restriction Endonuclease Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Type I
Type II
Type III
Type IV
Others
Global DNA Restriction Endonuclease Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global DNA Restriction Endonuclease Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Academic & Research Institutes
Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers
Biopharmaceutical
Other
Global DNA Restriction Endonuclease Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global DNA Restriction Endonuclease Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies DNA Restriction Endonuclease revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies DNA Restriction Endonuclease revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
New England Biolabs
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Promega Corporation
Takara Bio
Illumina
Agilent Technologies
Qiagen
Jena Biosciences
Sino Biological
GeneCopoeia