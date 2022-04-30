Protein Degradation Therapy Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Targeted protein degradation (TPD) has surfaced as a novel and innovative chemical tool and therapeutic modality. By co-opting protein degradation pathways, TPD facilitates complete removal of the protein molecules from within or outside the cell. While the pioneering Proteolysis-Targeting Chimera (PROTAC) technology and molecular glues hijack the ubiquitin-proteasome system, newer modalities co-opt autophagy or the endo-lysosomal pathway.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Protein Degradation Therapy in Global, including the following market information:
Global Protein Degradation Therapy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Protein Degradation Therapy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
ARV-110 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Protein Degradation Therapy include Arvinas, Nurix Therapeutics, Kymera Therapeutics and C4 Therapeutics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Protein Degradation Therapy companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Protein Degradation Therapy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Protein Degradation Therapy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
ARV-110
ARV-471
Other
Global Protein Degradation Therapy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Protein Degradation Therapy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cancer
Neuroscience
Other
Global Protein Degradation Therapy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Protein Degradation Therapy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Protein Degradation Therapy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Protein Degradation Therapy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Arvinas
Nurix Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics