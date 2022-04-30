Colonic Irrigation Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Colonic irrigation encompasses a number of alternative medical therapies claimed to remove unspecified toxins from the colon and intestinal tract by removing supposed accumulations of feces.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Colonic Irrigation Devices in global, including the following market information:
Global Colonic Irrigation Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Colonic Irrigation Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Colonic Irrigation Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global Colonic Irrigation Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Open System Machine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Colonic Irrigation Devices include Herrmann Apparatebau, Transcom, Prime Pacific Health Innovations Corp, Humares, CREATE, DTA Medical, CleanColon Italy, CLEM Prevention and Shenzhen Lifotronic Technology and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Colonic Irrigation Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Colonic Irrigation Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Colonic Irrigation Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Open System Machine
Close System Machine
Global Colonic Irrigation Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Colonic Irrigation Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Home
Global Colonic Irrigation Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Colonic Irrigation Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Colonic Irrigation Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Colonic Irrigation Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Colonic Irrigation Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Colonic Irrigation Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Herrmann Apparatebau
Transcom
Prime Pacific Health Innovations Corp
Humares
CREATE
DTA Medical
CleanColon Italy
CLEM Prevention
Shenzhen Lifotronic Technology
An Tong