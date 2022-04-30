Dental Guided Tissue Regeneration Membrane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Guided tissue regeneration (GTR) are dental surgical procedures that use barrier membranes to direct the growth of new bone and gingival tissue at sites with insufficient volumes or dimensions of bone or gingiva for proper function, esthetics or prosthetic restoration.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Guided Tissue Regeneration Membrane in global, including the following market information:

Global Dental Guided Tissue Regeneration Membrane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dental Guided Tissue Regeneration Membrane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Dental Guided Tissue Regeneration Membrane companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dental Guided Tissue Regeneration Membrane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Absorbable Membrane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dental Guided Tissue Regeneration Membrane include Geistlich, Zimmer Biomet, Yantai Zhenghai Bio-tech, Botiss Biomaterials, Danaher Corporation, Sunstar, Dentsply Sirona, ACE Surgical and OraPharma, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dental Guided Tissue Regeneration Membrane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dental Guided Tissue Regeneration Membrane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Guided Tissue Regeneration Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Absorbable Membrane

Non-absorbable Membrane

Global Dental Guided Tissue Regeneration Membrane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Guided Tissue Regeneration Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Dental Clinic

Global Dental Guided Tissue Regeneration Membrane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Guided Tissue Regeneration Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dental Guided Tissue Regeneration Membrane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dental Guided Tissue Regeneration Membrane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dental Guided Tissue Regeneration Membrane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Dental Guided Tissue Regeneration Membrane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Geistlich

Zimmer Biomet

Yantai Zhenghai Bio-tech

Botiss Biomaterials

Danaher Corporation

Sunstar

Dentsply Sirona

ACE Surgical

OraPharma

Neoss Limited

Keystone Dental

BEGO

Bioteck

Dentegris

Genoss

