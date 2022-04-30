Nasal Spray Influenza Vaccine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Nasal Spray Vaccine refers to a vaccine injected through the nose, which is mostly used for influenza.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nasal Spray Influenza Vaccine in global, including the following market information:
Global Nasal Spray Influenza Vaccine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nasal Spray Influenza Vaccine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Nasal Spray Influenza Vaccine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nasal Spray Influenza Vaccine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Inactive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nasal Spray Influenza Vaccine include AstraZeneca, Cipla and BCHT, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nasal Spray Influenza Vaccine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nasal Spray Influenza Vaccine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Nasal Spray Influenza Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Inactive
Live
Global Nasal Spray Influenza Vaccine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Nasal Spray Influenza Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Child
Adult
Global Nasal Spray Influenza Vaccine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Nasal Spray Influenza Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nasal Spray Influenza Vaccine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nasal Spray Influenza Vaccine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nasal Spray Influenza Vaccine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Nasal Spray Influenza Vaccine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AstraZeneca
Cipla
BCHT