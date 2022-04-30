Nasal Spray Influenza Vaccine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nasal Spray Vaccine refers to a vaccine injected through the nose, which is mostly used for influenza.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nasal Spray Influenza Vaccine in global, including the following market information:

Global Nasal Spray Influenza Vaccine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nasal Spray Influenza Vaccine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Nasal Spray Influenza Vaccine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nasal Spray Influenza Vaccine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Inactive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nasal Spray Influenza Vaccine include AstraZeneca, Cipla and BCHT, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nasal Spray Influenza Vaccine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nasal Spray Influenza Vaccine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Nasal Spray Influenza Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Inactive

Live

Global Nasal Spray Influenza Vaccine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Nasal Spray Influenza Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Child

Adult

Global Nasal Spray Influenza Vaccine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Nasal Spray Influenza Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nasal Spray Influenza Vaccine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nasal Spray Influenza Vaccine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nasal Spray Influenza Vaccine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Nasal Spray Influenza Vaccine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AstraZeneca

Cipla

BCHT

