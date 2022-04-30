Plasma Thawing Device Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Plasma Thawing Device can quick and safe plasma thawing using both controlled temperature and agitation.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plasma Thawing Device in global, including the following market information:
Global Plasma Thawing Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Plasma Thawing Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Plasma Thawing Device companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plasma Thawing Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wet Plasma Thawer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plasma Thawing Device include Helmer, CytoTherm, Cardinal Health, JunChi, Genesis BPS, Barkey, Boekel Scientific, KW Apparecchi Scientifici and Suzhou Medical Instruments, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Plasma Thawing Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plasma Thawing Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plasma Thawing Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wet Plasma Thawer
Dry Plasma Thawer
Global Plasma Thawing Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plasma Thawing Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Research Laboratories
Other
Global Plasma Thawing Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plasma Thawing Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Plasma Thawing Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Plasma Thawing Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Plasma Thawing Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Plasma Thawing Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Helmer
CytoTherm
Cardinal Health
JunChi
Genesis BPS
Barkey
Boekel Scientific
KW Apparecchi Scientifici
Suzhou Medical Instruments
Baso
Sarstedt
Remi Lab World
Jinxuanyin
Emsas Elektrik Malzemeleri
Yanchuang