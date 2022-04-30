Synthetic Biology Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Synthetic biology is a new way of applying biological sciences to daily life. The Royal Society of London, UK believes that synthetic biology combines knowledge and tools from other fields, including systems biology, genetic engineering, mechanical engineering, electromechanical engineering, information theory, physics, nanotechnology and computer simulation and many more. At present, synthetic biology has been applied in many industries, such as agriculture, energy, manufacturing and medicine.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Biology Service in Global, including the following market information:
Global Synthetic Biology Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Synthetic Biology Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Gene Synthesis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Biology Service include Genscript Biotech, Integrated DNA, Ginkgo Bioworks, Agilent, Thermo Fisher, BBI, Eurofins Genomics, Genewiz and Synthetic Genomics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Synthetic Biology Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Synthetic Biology Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Synthetic Biology Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Gene Synthesis
Oligonucleotide Synthesis
Bioinformatics Analysis
DNA Assembly
Global Synthetic Biology Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Synthetic Biology Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medicine
Chemical Industry
Agriculture
Global Synthetic Biology Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Synthetic Biology Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Synthetic Biology Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Synthetic Biology Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Genscript Biotech
Integrated DNA
Ginkgo Bioworks
Agilent
Thermo Fisher
BBI
Eurofins Genomics
Genewiz
Synthetic Genomics
Twist Bioscience
SBS Genetech
ATUM