Synthetic Biology Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Synthetic biology is a new way of applying biological sciences to daily life. The Royal Society of London, UK believes that synthetic biology combines knowledge and tools from other fields, including systems biology, genetic engineering, mechanical engineering, electromechanical engineering, information theory, physics, nanotechnology and computer simulation and many more. At present, synthetic biology has been applied in many industries, such as agriculture, energy, manufacturing and medicine.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Biology Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Synthetic Biology Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Synthetic Biology Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gene Synthesis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Biology Service include Genscript Biotech, Integrated DNA, Ginkgo Bioworks, Agilent, Thermo Fisher, BBI, Eurofins Genomics, Genewiz and Synthetic Genomics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Synthetic Biology Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Synthetic Biology Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Synthetic Biology Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gene Synthesis

Oligonucleotide Synthesis

Bioinformatics Analysis

DNA Assembly

Global Synthetic Biology Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Synthetic Biology Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medicine

Chemical Industry

Agriculture

Global Synthetic Biology Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Synthetic Biology Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Synthetic Biology Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Synthetic Biology Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Genscript Biotech

Integrated DNA

Ginkgo Bioworks

Agilent

Thermo Fisher

BBI

Eurofins Genomics

Genewiz

Synthetic Genomics

Twist Bioscience

SBS Genetech

ATUM

