Point-of-Care Testing Kit Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Point-of-care testing (POCT), or bedside testing is defined as medical diagnostic testing at or near the point of care?that is, at the time and place of patient care. This contrasts with the historical pattern in which testing was wholly or mostly confined to the medical laboratory, which entailed sending off specimens away from the point of care and then waiting hours or days to learn the results, during which time care must continue without the desired information.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Point-of-Care Testing Kit in global, including the following market information:
Global Point-of-Care Testing Kit Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Point-of-Care Testing Kit Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Point-of-Care Testing Kit companies in 2021 (%)
The global Point-of-Care Testing Kit market was valued at 26410 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 47710 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Blood Glucose Testing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Point-of-Care Testing Kit include Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthcare, Fujifilm, BD, Sinocare, Wondfo and Yuwell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Point-of-Care Testing Kit manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Point-of-Care Testing Kit Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Point-of-Care Testing Kit Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Blood Glucose Testing
Infectious Diseases Testing
Cardiac Markers Testing
Coagulation Testing
Pregnancy and Fertility Testing
Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing
Urinalysis Testing
Other
Global Point-of-Care Testing Kit Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Point-of-Care Testing Kit Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Clinics
Hospitals
Laboratory
Others
Global Point-of-Care Testing Kit Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Point-of-Care Testing Kit Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Point-of-Care Testing Kit revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Point-of-Care Testing Kit revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Point-of-Care Testing Kit sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Point-of-Care Testing Kit sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Roche
Abbott
Johnson & Johnson
Siemens Healthcare
Fujifilm
BD
Sinocare
Wondfo
Yuwell
Runbio
KHB
WuhanEasyDiagnosis Biomedicine
DAAN GENE
ACON
J.H.Bio-Tech
UPPER Bio-Tech