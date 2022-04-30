Milking Machine Equipment Tubing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A milking hose or milk tube is a component of a modern dairy farm milking machinery, which is used for harvesting milk from the animals.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Milking Machine Equipment Tubing in global, including the following market information:
Global Milking Machine Equipment Tubing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Milking Machine Equipment Tubing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Milking Machine Equipment Tubing companies in 2021 (%)
The global Milking Machine Equipment Tubing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rubber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Milking Machine Equipment Tubing include Trelleborg Group, Saint-Gobain, DeLaval, GEA, REHAU, BouMatic, MILKRITE, Conewango Products and Terraflex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Milking Machine Equipment Tubing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Milking Machine Equipment Tubing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Milking Machine Equipment Tubing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Rubber
Silicone & PVC
Global Milking Machine Equipment Tubing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Milking Machine Equipment Tubing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Milk Tube
Air Tube
Global Milking Machine Equipment Tubing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Milking Machine Equipment Tubing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Milking Machine Equipment Tubing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Milking Machine Equipment Tubing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Milking Machine Equipment Tubing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Milking Machine Equipment Tubing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Trelleborg Group
Saint-Gobain
DeLaval
GEA
REHAU
BouMatic
MILKRITE
Conewango Products
Terraflex
Finger-Lakes Extrusion
Lauren Agrisystems
Kuriyama
TBL Performance Plastics