Point-of-Care Diagnostics Kit Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Point-of-care testing (POCT), or bedside testing is defined as medical diagnostic testing at or near the point of care?that is, at the time and place of patient care. This contrasts with the historical pattern in which testing was wholly or mostly confined to the medical laboratory, which entailed sending off specimens away from the point of care and then waiting hours or days to learn the results, during which time care must continue without the desired information.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Point-of-Care Diagnostics Kit in global, including the following market information:

Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Kit Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Kit Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Point-of-Care Diagnostics Kit companies in 2021 (%)

The global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Kit market was valued at 26410 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 47710 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Blood Glucose Testing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Point-of-Care Diagnostics Kit include Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthcare, Fujifilm, BD, Sinocare, Wondfo and Yuwell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Point-of-Care Diagnostics Kit manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Kit Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Kit Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Blood Glucose Testing

Infectious Diseases Testing

Cardiac Markers Testing

Coagulation Testing

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing

Urinalysis Testing

Other

Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Kit Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Kit Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Clinics

Hospitals

Laboratory

Others

Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Kit Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Kit Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Point-of-Care Diagnostics Kit revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Point-of-Care Diagnostics Kit revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Point-of-Care Diagnostics Kit sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Point-of-Care Diagnostics Kit sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Roche

Abbott

Johnson & Johnson

Siemens Healthcare

Fujifilm

BD

Sinocare

Wondfo

Yuwell

Runbio

KHB

WuhanEasyDiagnosis Biomedicine

DAAN GENE

ACON

J.H.Bio-Tech

UPPER Bio-Tech

