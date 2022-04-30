Milk Machine Liner Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The liner is the only component of the milking machine that comes into direct contact with the cow’s teat. Therefore, it is one of the key components in the process of milking cows quickly, gently and completely.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Milk Machine Liner in global, including the following market information:
Global Milk Machine Liner Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Milk Machine Liner Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Milk Machine Liner companies in 2021 (%)
The global Milk Machine Liner market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rubber Liners Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Milk Machine Liner include Skellerup, Milkrite, GEA, Trelleborg Group, Boumatic, Pearson Milking Technology, DeLava, Lauren AgriSystems and DairyFlo, etc.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Milk Machine Liner manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Rubber Liners
Silicone Liners
Other
Cow
Sheep
Other
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Skellerup
Milkrite
GEA
Trelleborg Group
Boumatic
Pearson Milking Technology
DeLava
Lauren AgriSystems
DairyFlo
Siliconform
J. DELGADO, S.A
Full-Laval
BECO Dairy Automation
Spaggiari